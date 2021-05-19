FRIENDS is a sitcom that is our safe haven. Whether we are happy, sad, going through a breakup or spending quality time without better half, we can always rely on this much-loved show to give some entertainment. But what if we tell you it was the source of destruction once upon a time?

Shocked? So were we when we came across this interesting trivia. The destruction took place after taping scenes for the episode, The One After the Superbowl: Part 1 (1996). In this episode, Brooke Shields featured as a stalker to Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani and her then-boyfriend, tennis player Andre Agassi, wasn’t happy with what took place in front of the camera.

In his 2009 autobiography, Open, Andre Agassi spoke about it. He stated that after his loss to Pete Sampras in the 1995 U.S. Open final, he was only “fantasising about retirement.” It was during that time that his then-girlfriend Brooke Shields told him that she had landed a guest spot in a FRIENDS episode that would be airing directly after the Super Bowl. Agassi didn’t want to attend the taping but went to it because Brooke had been by his side many times before.

While revealing that he was initially pleased with Brooke Shields’ ‘terrific’ performance in FRIENDS, Andre Agassi wrote that he lost his cool during the final act. Wondering what scene he’s talking about? It the scene where Brooke Shields’ character and Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani are on a date, and she licks his finger. Agassi said he went into a jealous rage after the filming and stormed out of the studio.

Talking about it, he had said, “Of course I’ve watched Brooke kiss men onstage before. […] This is different. This is over the line. I don’t pretend to know where the line is, but hand licking is definitely over it.” He even added that after a tense phone call with Shields, he picked up his trophies and broke them, one by one. He said he destroyed the entire room, ripping apart the walls and leaving a scattered mess.

Brooke Shields, too, wrote about this incident in her autobiography, There Was A Little Girl: The Real Story of Mother and Me. She noted that Andre Agassi stormed out of the FRIENDS studio and drove from L.A. to Las Vegas. According to Globe magazine, the actress, while shedding light on the incident, wrote, “Upon arrival he systematically smashed and destroyed every single trophy he had won, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, never mind all the others.”

In the memoir, Shields claims it took Agassi three years to replace the trophies. Despite this shocking incident, the pair wed in April 1997, but the actress claims she realised she had made a mistake the day after their ceremony in California. The couple divorced in 1999.

Was this FRIENDS trivia shocking? Let us know in the comments.

