Who needs formal training when life has ways of teaching you. This is absolutely true when we talk about some amazingly talented stars who made it big in Hollywood with no coaching or lessons. Did you know stars like Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and more never spent a dime learning the art they are masters of now?

This is true! From changing career paths to life just teaching them how to act, these talented stars were born with the gift.

Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix & more – check out these 10 Hollywood stars who are ruling our hearts but never shelled a penny to learn how.

Tom Cruise

Tom loved movies from a young age. At age 18, with no formal training, he went to New York to become an actor, and six months later got a break in a movie called Taps (1981). With films like Top Gun, the Mission Impossible series, War of the Worlds, Knight and Day, Edge Of Tomorrow, Jack Reacher films and more, Cruise has become one of the most sought after Hollywood stars and is one of the richest and top paid actors today.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp initially moved to California to become a musician and got his first job as a telemarketer. During this phase, his friend, actor Nicholas Cage, introduced him to his agent, and things turned for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. Through this agent, Depp landed a role in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Despite never pursued any formal training in acting, we all marvel at his acting in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Edward Scissorhands, The Lone Ranger, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and more.

Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix started from humble beginnings. For those who do not know, he and his siblings used to perform on the streets to support their family. Back then, they were noticed by an agent named Iris Burton, who got them gigs in commercials and TV shows. Even with no base in acting, Joaquin has become known as one of the best in Hollywood, and his performance in and as Joker is proof. He even won an Oscar and many other prestigious awards in his career.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger, another actor who played the Joker on the silver screen, also make a name in Hollywood with no formal training. He skipped school when he was 17 and drove to Sydney with his best friend, Trever DiCarlo, to seek acting work. Though his first break was a small role in a TV series, he became a well-known face in the movie industry with titles like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Dark Knight, The Patriot, A Knight’s Tale, Monster’s Ball, Lords of Dogtown, Candy, I’m Not There and more to his credit.

Christian Bale

While these above-mentioned Jokers actors impressed us with taking acting classes, Batman star Christian Bale, too, falls in the same category. Bale left school when he was 16 and began his career by doing commercials before making his way to Hollywood films. Despite no training in the craft, he is famous for his method acting technique and being a perfectionist. He can cause drastic changes in himself to embroil his character, and this is evident from his characters in Ford v Ferrari, Terminator Salvation, American Hustle, The Prestige and more.

Henry Cavill

Another DCEU superhero who has made a name for himself without formal coaching is Henry Cavill, aka Superman. Henry had a liking for theatre since his school days and even worked as an extra for a play at his boarding school. He landed one of his first roles when a casting group (for the movie The Count of Monte Cristo) showed up at his school. Cavill has since then created waves in Hollywood with his acting and projects such as his DCEU movies, The Man from UNCLE, Enola Holmes and The Witcher are proof.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey, who has made us laugh time and time again, had a peculiar upbringing. He lived in a van with his family when he was a teenager and always dreamed of living a successful life. He dropped out of school when he was 16 and auditioned for small, supporting roles to support his family. He eventually landed a part on a TV show where he flourished in his career. He is, without a doubt, one of the funniest Hollywood actors, and his filmography is proof.

Russell Crowe

Russel Crowe became instantly famous by playing Maximus in the Gladiator. But did you know, the Oscar-winning star landed his first break because of his family connections and not by first attending an acting class? Crowe dropped out of school when he was 16 to become an actor, and he was a success. His dedication to his work earned him a name in Hollywood, and he became a much-sort after name in showbiz.

Channing Tatum

Girls may be crushing behind his sexy body and handsome look, but did you know he didn’t start out as an actor? After leaving college, Channing Tatum worked as a construction worker, a dancer, a salesman, and a mortgage broker but never spent a dime on acting class. He was discovered by a modelling agency on the streets of Miami and ended up doing print ads for many brands. He then gradually worked his way through commercials and movies and has become one of Hollywood’s top stars today.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey decided down an entirely different career line (for which he spent thousands of dollars) before making a name for himself in Hollywood. Matthew was studying law at the University of Texas when he came across a book called The Greatest Salesman in the World by Og Mandino. This book changed his life and was the reason he decided to pursue acting. He began his acting career by working in commercials and student film before meeting Richard Linklater, who later chose him to star in Dazed and Confused.

Did you know these Hollywood actors make it big without coaching in the art? Well, whatever it is, they are still ruling the movie biz and our hearts.

