Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ugly divorce battle, along with child custody, had been in the news for a long time now. While Jolie initially wanted Judge John Ouderkirk off the case owing to his relationship with Pitt, we now hear the Eternals actress has filed accusations against him.

In her filing Monday (May 24), Jolie said Judge Ouderkirk declined to hear evidence she says is relevant to the children’s safety and well-being before issuing a tentative ruling. While the documents don’t elaborate on what that evidence may be, read on to know what the filing stated.

As reported by Page Six, according to the filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal, Angelina Jolie filing states, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,”

The report further states that Angelina Jolie believes the judge “has failed to adequately consider” a section of the California courts code. This code says that awarding custody to a person with a history of domestic violence is detrimental to the child’s best interest. Her filing did not give details, but her lawyers submitted a document under seal in March that purportedly offers additional information.

Angelina Jolie’s new filing state that Judge Ouderkirk is refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate.” The California code she cites says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want to.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids – three adopted and three biological. While their oldest Maddox (19) is not subject to the custody decision, the duo currently has three kids that are teenagers Pax (17), Zahara (16) and Shiloh (14). They also have 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

For those who have forgotten, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie headed for divorce following an alleged physical altercation between Brad and Maddox during a private flight from France to Los Angeles. While the investigations were closed then – with no charges against the actor being filed – Angelina’s attorney said it was “for the health of the family” that Jolie sought a divorce.

