Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to express that the onset of June has ushered happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas compared to the tired and agitated feeling she had throughout the last two months.

Advertisement

“Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain…” Kangana posted on her Instagram Story.

Advertisement

The actress, who recently said that she has recovered from Covid-19, took to social media a few days ago to share photographs where she can be seen spending time with her family. In the pictures recently posted by the actress on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members.

“Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi,” Kangana had captioned the photographs.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar for the first time with her family. She posted pictures of her visit on Instagram on Monday and shared that she was stunned and speechless with its beauty.

Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli, nephew and mother. In the images, she is posing with her family against the backdrop of the stunning Golden Temple.

“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time ….speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity…” Kangana Ranaut captioned the pictures.

Must Read: Ariana Grande Is In No Hurry To Have Kids With Dalton Gomez?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube