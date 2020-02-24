Aashiqui 3: Are Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra A Part Of Mohit Suri’s Film? The Director Breaks His Silence About The Cast

Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was a massive hit amongst the fans. Many of them even wished that the filmmaker came back with the third part of the film. This dream soon became a reality when Mohit Suri announced that he is coming back with Aashiqui 3. As soon as the news about the third part of the film broke, people started speculating about the cast of the film.

Many reports suggested that the Student Of The Year Jodi – Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt – will be roped in for the film. The audience absolutely loves Alia and Sidharth’s on-screen chemistry and were excited to see them together after Kapoor & Sons. But it looks like that they might not actually a part of Aashiqui 3.

Director Mohit Suri told HT, “I have been working on the script of that. With Aashiqui 3, I have to get the script and the music right before I start work on it. Sid is a friend and we do hang out, but no one has been confirmed for the film till now.”

He even opened up about the cast of Ek Villain 2 and said, “The boys (Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham) are locked, but we are looking to cast the girls. In my films, the girls don’t come and dance around trees or feature in songs. They are really interesting roles, so I have to be able to cast the girls right.”

Apart from this, Mohit Suri’s last offering Malang received a lot of appreciation as well. Mohit hinted on a sequel of the film as well. He revealed, “Did you recognise whose voice was there in the last scene? There was an interesting scene in the end, we will come out with the twist of that later. It’s a little too early to talk about it now.”

Malang released on February 7 and is successfully running at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!