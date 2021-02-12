Dhoom 4 is one film that has been creating buzz for a long time even without an official announcement. Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan & Uday Chopra released 8 years back and the fans have been excited for the 4th part since then.

Advertisement

For Dhoom 4, a lot of big names have been in speculations. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and many other names have been in talks for the role of villain but nothing has been confirmed. However, now something totally different is doing rounds and it suggests that the makers may have a female villain this time.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! As per Filmfare, Dhoom 4 makers are considering a female villain and Deepika Padukone is being considered for it. The report also suggests that the leggy beauty is keen on doing the film, she will have to sort her dates before signing it.

Well, considering her lineup of back-to-back films we must say the challenge of sorting dates will be bigger than that of doing action scenes in the film. What do you think?

Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Chhapaak last year has ’83 & Shakun Batra’s next lined up for release. Apart from that she also has a big film with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan & The Intern Remake. DP is also being considered for modern Bollywood versions of Mahabharata & Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Dhoom is one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood history. The first part of the film starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen & Esha Deol released in 2004 and was a huge commercial success. A sequel followed in 2006 and it had Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai in lead along with Junior Bachchan, Uday, Bipasha Basu. With a business of 81 crores, the film proved to be the highest grosser of that year. Dhoom 3 did a business of 280.25 crores proving to be the highest grosser of that year.

Considering the crowd-pulling value of Deepika Padukone, if she is cast for the lead role in Dhoom 4 it will be a great choice indeed.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: After Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty & Reliance Entertainment Have Ended Their Exclusive Contract?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube