Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal flaunts platinum blonde hair in his new Instagram post on Friday. The look is for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Dhaakad” that casts Arjun as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Arjun credited hairstylist Aalim Hakim for creating his new look. The actor also left a message for Razneesh Ghai, director of “Dhaakad”.

“A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that and @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain,” wrote Arjun.

Commenting on Arjun Rampal’s post, fans expressed that the actor is looking “hot” in his new avatar and suggested the look might even set a trend!

Apart from the spy thriller film “Dhaakad”, Arjun will also feature in the historical drama “The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon”. The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in the film, too.

