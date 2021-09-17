Advertisement

For months there are speculations going around that everyone’s favourite #KaiRat’s story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be coming to an end but there was no development to the news. Now, it looks like Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s journey will come to an end, as reports suggest that makers have taken their final decision to kick start a new journey, with fresh faces from October.

A few weeks back, Mohsin aka Kartik dismissed the rumours, however, while talking to the media he didn’t agree or disagree with anything, the handsome hunk just advised everyone to wait and watch for the upcoming festive twist.

Confirming Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a source told SpotboyE, “Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. Hence, the decision has been made.”

According to the same publication, the makers have taken their final decision to replace the lead stars with the new ones, even Shivangi and Mohsin are aware of the development and they’ll be shooting their final scenes by the end of this month.

The two stars started their journey back in 2016 when Hina Khan and Karan Mehra decided to leave the long-running show, and since then Kartik and Naira (now Sirat) has become everyone’s favourite, even fans often shower their love on them for portraying their characters in a most authentic way.

As of now, nor actors or producers have shared their statements yet about the rumours, but one thing is sure whatever the decision is will be in the audiences favour as they’ll get to witness a whole new love story. However, fans will definitely miss Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

