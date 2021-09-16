Advertisement

American superhero film Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, showcased how all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reunited to defeat an intergalactic warlord Thanos. The climax scene was one of the most-watched scenes wherein we lost Iron Man. But now a viral video gives an interesting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah twist to the scene.

In the Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snapped his fingers (also known as the Blip) while using the Infinity Gauntlet and caused the extermination of half of all life in the universe. The following film saw Avenger superheroes reunited and go back in time to reverse Thanos’ actions.

In Avengers: Endgame, all the superheroes are seen confronting the warlord in the climax war scene or Infinity War scene. While in the film Iron Man obtains all the Stones and uses them to disintegrate Thanos but in the viral video it is seen that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah chashmah’s Champaklal Gada is seen giving advice to the warlord as he disintegrates later. Watch the funny edit below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES OVER DOSE (@daily_over_dose)

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali aka Neha Mehta has been busy shooting for a music video. The song was on the spiritual lines and the actress even informed her fans of the same recently. Sharing a picture from the set, she captioned, “We’ve got some exciting news for you! The teaser of @Theishqindiaco first music Video, Navkar Mantra starring Neha Mehta, sung by Neeti Mohan, composed by Chirantan B and produced by Pareen Mehta is releasing tomorrow! Stay tuned and follow our social media handles for more updates.” Take a look at the BTS pic below:

Neha Mehta also shared some pictures from Ganesh festivities celebrated at her home. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Blessed to have a family who is connected to universal power.”

