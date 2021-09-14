Advertisement

Ayushmann Bhava and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma actor Prashant Bajaj escaped with minor injuries as his car met with an accident at the MTNL junction in Mumbai recently.

An FIR was registered against the driver of an autorickshaw that hit Prashant’s car which was badly damaged on the front.

Prashant Bajaj said, “I can’t thank God enough for escaping this. It looked horrible initially. I felt as if I lost my limb. I was numb but then people were there and I could come home safe. We have filed an FIR and the police will do their due diligence.

Prashant Bajaj continued, “The autorickshaw driver who hit me is safe as well and thank God for that. A huge thank you to all my fans for the love and support. Stay safe.”

