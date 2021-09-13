Advertisement

Singers Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar are constantly targeted by trollers for their songs, although they have a great fan following but some hate them. Yet again for their latest song Kanta Laga featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh, the online haters bashed them so hard; Tony even shut a troll who claimed he would consume poison rather than listening to his songs.

Time and again, the brother-sister duo have found themselves making headlines as netizens never leave a chance to slam them for ruining songs. This time, netizens even slammed Honey Singh for making such a disastrous song.

When their song Kanta Laga was released recently, many started trolling Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, but one twitter user went extra mile and wrote, “Sir apke gaane sunne se acha me Zahar khaake Mar jao.”

Seeing the tweet, the singer politely responded to him and wrote, “Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno. Your life is precious. 100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge. I wish aapko meri Umar lag Jaaye.”

The troll had reacted to a tweet in which Tony Kakkar had written, “I do the equal number of love songs but you all only talk about dance songs. Make them big. Thank you for that but yeah.. you know what I am saying.”

This is not the first time that Tony Kakkar has received criticism, whenever he releases a song, there’s a section of society who’s ready with hate comments.

Previously, Talking about the mixed reviews for Sonu Sood starrer song Sath Kya Nibhaoge, Tony told Hindustan Times, “Mujhe yeh cheezein bahut motivate karti hai. Because if you pick anything in life, I’ve noticed that the things which do well have some sort of disagreement. So, we’ve been seeing the numbers, they are magical. And I’ve come to the conclusion that disagreement bhi bahut zaroori hai kyunki sampuranta hanikarak hoti hai.”

