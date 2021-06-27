Neha Kakkar ever since she rose to the top has been in the headlines almost all the time. The singer known for her singles is also a judge on the popular music reality show Indian Idol. While her professional front is always making news, the singer back in 2019 was in the headlines for an Instagram note where she spoke about depression and feeling like ending her life.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in 2018, Neha Kakkar broke up with her boyfriend Himansh Kohli and the two parted ways. It was a tough phase and later in 2019, she was linked to Vibhor Parashar, a singer with whom Neha did tours. This left her upset and she couldn’t take the rumours that surrounded her.

Advertisement

As per Hindustan Times, back in 2019, Neha Kakkar in her note wrote, “While i’m writing this i’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But i had to speak up! You know.. They don’t realise that i’m a daughter/ sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that i make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends,” she wrote.

Neha Kakkar added, “Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll affect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Dont do so much that they get depressed. If you are a father or brother of somebody will you do that to your daughter/ sister? Stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Plz! Stop!!”

The note alarmed a lot of people who were worried about Neha Kakkar’s well being. But in no time she herself clarified that she is alright. She wrote, “People who care for me, Don’t worry I’ll be fine! Bura time hai It’ll pass! I have to be alright, have a Concert Tonite. But if you really care and wanna do something about it then try Changing the world. Tell them to stop all that! Say No to the news that makes people’s life miserable.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Sameera Reddy Reveals Her Secret To Weight Loss – Intermittent Fasting & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube