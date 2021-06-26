Erica Fernandes Enjoys The Beauty Of Siliguri Hills With Shaheer Sheikh & Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Team

Erica Fernandes had quite a blast shooting an outdoor schedule for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in the picturesque and quiet hills of Siliguri, which she made the most of.

In spite of a tight shoot schedule on hand, Erica, Shaheer Sheikh and the cast and crew ensured they took in every bit of the beautiful location to unwind and rejuvenate themselves at the end of the day.

Erica Fernandes said, “Usually shooting on sets means eventually packing up and heading home, but the fun part about our recent outdoor schedule was that everybody got a better chance to bond with each other and create amazing memories. We would all have lunch and dinner together, sit on the balcony between shots to enjoy the beautiful view that we were lucky to have! While it was hot and humid the rains used to help us beat the heat.”

“At times we would take a walk around the tea gardens and even ride our bicycles through them. On one of the days, we visited the local market to eat momos and shop for essentials. Post our outdoor schedule, a few of us even ventured up to the Sourenee mountains to spend a day there which was surreal! Overall, this outdoor shoot was refreshing and a much-needed visit outside of the city to catch up on all that was lost in the last few months”, added Erica Fernandes.

