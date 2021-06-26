Akshay Kumar last year in November announced Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu which will be released during Diwali this year. Since then not many details have been revealed now producer Vikram Malhotra talks about the film. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As Kumar’ spy thriller is making a lot of buzzes, the actor has recently returned to work for Anand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor will move on to the Abhishek Sharma directed, Ram Setu after finishing up Rai’s film.

Advertisement

Now the producer of Ram Setu, Vikram Malhotra has opened about the film during a conversation with Pinkvilla. He claims that the film is meant to be consumed on the big screen. “Ram Setu is a full-scale action-adventure entertainer. It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film that balances traditional Indian film-going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for,” Malhotra said.

Akshay Kumar reportedly plays the role of an archaeologist in the film. Talking about it, the producer said, “Akshay is the core appeal builder of Ram Setu. But it’s not just that, it’s the subject, the way we are treating it and the uniqueness of what is being told as a story here makes it an exciting proposition.”

Recently, it was reported that the Mahurat of Ram Setu was held in Ayodhya. The makers of the film had cancelled some sequences at a studio in Mumbai due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Vikram Malhotra also opened up about it during the conversation with the publication. He said, “We are working on it because we need to plan a large schedule. The dates of actors, including Akshay are being worked upon. We are also factoring in the monsoon. We should have an exact restart plan soon.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12 Fake Romantic Stories Exposed – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal & Other Bonds Are All For TRPs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube