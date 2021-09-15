Advertisement
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben is one of the most loved characters among the fans. Ever since she left the show, fans have been keeping their hopes up that she will return to her role on their beloved show. It seems the fans have found the character in Aishwarya Sharma
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, who are known for their roles of Virat Chauhan and Samrat Salunkhe in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have created quite a swirl on Instagram.
The two actors, who are now couples, recently took to their Instagram sharing a video which showed the two depicting the roles of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal and Daya. In the video, Aishwarya and Neil perform a short scene from the Taarak Mehta show and act like Jethalal and Daya.
Tagging Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma captioned her post: “Aishwarya & Neil or Daya Ben & Jethalal !! which one 😂😂😂 @bhatt_neil ohhhoooooo 🤣❤️.” Aishwarya and Neil had come close to each other while shooting on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and shortly after coming together, the couple announced their engagement.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTyx-a-A-qP/
We all have witnessed Aishwarya Sharma appear as a negative character on Tv shows but she is entirely the opposite of that in real life. Offset the actress is truly a gem of a person and filled with positivity and cheerfulness that fans can’t get enough of. Neil Bhatt on the other hand is charming, calm, and composed which makes this pair perfect.
The actress frequently uploads reels on her Instagram account where she creates her videos with her co-stars including Mitali Nag, Kishori Shahane, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Shailesh Datar, Sheetal Maulik, Bharti Patil, Roopa Divatia, Ayesha Singh, Sneha Bhavsar, and the others.
Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma had uploaded were from the famous long-running comic drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans have been missing Dayaben since 2017 after her sudden disappearance from the show. Fans were overjoyed to see Aishwarya nail Dayaben’s role perfectly and it may also seem that they might prefer the actors as their new Dayaben.
On the professional front, Aishwarya and Neil are working on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin alongside Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Shailendra Datar, Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, Mitaali Nag, Yash Pandit, and many more.
