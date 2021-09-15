Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben is one of the most loved characters among the fans. Ever since she left the show, fans have been keeping their hopes up that she will return to her role on their beloved show. It seems the fans have found the character in Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, who are known for their roles of Virat Chauhan and Samrat Salunkhe in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have created quite a swirl on Instagram.

The two actors, who are now couples, recently took to their Instagram sharing a video which showed the two depicting the roles of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal and Daya. In the video, Aishwarya and Neil perform a short scene from the Taarak Mehta show and act like Jethalal and Daya.