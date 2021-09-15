Advertisement

With just a week left until the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, Muskan Jattana and her fans were extremely sad to see her exiting the house. Moose, as the housemates fondly called her, recently spoke to us post her eviction and had quite a lot to say about her stay in the house as well as the other contestants.

Muskan exclusively spoke to us about whether her friendships with Nishan Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal affected her game as well as things she heard in the house and the contradictory ones she’s now hearing. Read on to know all she said.

While recently talking to us, Bigg Boss OTT’s recently evicted contestant Muskan Jattana spoke about her friendship with Nishan Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Answering our question of whether she felt that they didn’t choose her in their top five, the social media influencer said, “Yeh mujhe samaj nahi aaya actually. Yeh mujko dekhna padega kyuki andar muje kuch aur bataya jaa raha tha aur phir kuch aur bataya jaa raha tha aur phir bahar aake muje kuch aur bataya jaa raha tha. So I need to check up on this ki kya khel kheli gayi thi mere khilaf.”

On further probing whether her spending time maintaining her friendship with Nishan Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal affected her game, Muskan Jattana said, “No.” The evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I think agar mai unse friendships na banati toh meri koi game nahi hoti, I wouldn’t have been able to be myself. Joh bhi hua hai, chahiye end main Pratik ne eliminate bhi kar diya, phir bhi I was thankful for the times he has cared for me. Same with Nishant. Woh mai nahi bhul sakti. And again, woh shayad na hote toh kya pata mai pehle hafte main nikal jati, matlab agar meri kisi aur ke sath friendship hoti, ya second hafte mein.”

She concluded by saying, “So that’s why I have to be thankful for what they did give me.”

The Bigg Boss OTT finale will premiere on September 18 at 7 pm on Voot. For more news and exclusive from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

