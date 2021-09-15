Advertisement

Discovery+’s Star Vs Food has fast become one of the channels nicely working shows. Not just celebrities cooking (many for the first time), the show is also a place where we get to catch some hot B-Town gossip for free. The demand for the same has become so intense that the makers had to come up with a second season that first aired last week. The second episode is all about Anil Kapoor and his swag.

The second episode of Star vs Food airs today (September 15). And it isn’t just any other episode but Bollywood’s you gest veteran superstar taking over the kitchen with his standard USP panache. But soon to be only intimidated by Chef Ganesh at Silly who manages to challenge him at every step. But then the man standing in front of him is Anil who has lived bigger challenges, so the actor takes them up and we are up for a fun episode.

The second episode ft. Anil Kapoor went on to be a fun watch with the actor struggling with a gas stove and ending it with his perfect selfie. Read on to know all the highlights of the episode below.

Anil Kapoor Brings His Jhakaas Bhaigiri

You can take Anil Kapoor out of Chembur but, not the Chembur out of him. The actor manages to bring every bit of Mumbai inside him out whenever he is his real self on the camera. The actor enters the episode with the vibe and lives up to it till the very last moment.

Anil Kapoor Struggles With Gas Stove

This is without even a single doubt, Anil’s first kitchen expedition and the fact that he takes three attempts to light the gas stove proves it all. Also, wait, he fails in lighting it in all three chances. Chef Ganesh covers up for him and does the deed.

Anil Kapoor Charges Extra To Say Jhakkass

Now we all know Jhakaas is Anil’s synonym and there are no two ways about that. The actor first said it in Yudh and it became his identity of sorts. But on the show Anil who expresses he was surprised to see the craze around it over years, says he charges extra to say it wherever he is asked to. Well, if that was true or just sarcasm, only the actor can tell, but he definitely deserves to have that privilege.

Farah Khan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Eating Habits

Here comes the interesting part. Now that Anil Kapoor has cooked a perfect brunch, he has invited friends. Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Maheep Kapoor make their way to Silly and we are up for some hot gossip. Farah in the meantime talks about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s eating habits. She said, , “Salman is the only star I know, woh sab kuch khata hai (he eats everything). I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan the longest and woh sirf apna tandoori chicken khata hai (he eats only his tandoori chicken).”

She added, “Na woh (SRK) chawal khata hai, na roti, bread toh main dekha hi nahin (He neither eats rice, nor chapati and I haven’t seen him eat bread). Lekin Salman, despite having the physique, I have seen him have chawal (rice), biryani, choley (chickpeas dish)… sab khata hai (he eats everything).”

