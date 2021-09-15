Advertisement

Equations inside the Bigg Boss OTT house can turn upside down at any moment, but outside we see a different argument that takes place between fans and celebs. Recently, Kashmera Shah took a dig at Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty, which didn’t go well with Tum Bin’s actors’ ex-wife Ridhi Dogra.

Raqesh and Mohabbatein actress’ relationship has been a hot topic for everyone, as both, actors are often seen arguing for many things but after a few hours, the two can be seen hugging, kissing and sorting out things together.

Advertisement

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty admit having feelings for each other, but from the past few days, things are going haywire. Recently, after the Sunday Ka Vaar episode’s task between, Raqesh, Shamita and Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah made a sarcastic dig at the male contestant and wrote, “Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again.”