Equations inside the Bigg Boss OTT house can turn upside down at any moment, but outside we see a different argument that takes place between fans and celebs. Recently, Kashmera Shah took a dig at Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty, which didn’t go well with Tum Bin’s actors’ ex-wife Ridhi Dogra.
Raqesh and Mohabbatein actress’ relationship has been a hot topic for everyone, as both, actors are often seen arguing for many things but after a few hours, the two can be seen hugging, kissing and sorting out things together.
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty admit having feelings for each other, but from the past few days, things are going haywire. Recently, after the Sunday Ka Vaar episode’s task between, Raqesh, Shamita and Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah made a sarcastic dig at the male contestant and wrote, “Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again.”
On the other hand, the actors’ ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was miffed by the Wake Up Sid actress and said, “Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out.”
— Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) September 14, 2021
During the task, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena asked several questions to Raqesh Bapat and the actor had to dip Divya Agarwal or Shamita Shetty’s head in the water tub. The Tum Bin star on the other hand made a smart choice where he dipped former Splitsvilla contestant’s head in almost every question as he knew what could have happened if he chose Shamita.
Earlier in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh had a conversation with Shamita about his divorce and how it affected him so much, he further talked about his father’s death and having anxiety issues due to which he couldn’t sleep for ‘two weeks at a stretch.’
Looking at the Qubool Hai star and Zeher actor’s relationship, the latter has always been called ‘dominating’ and ‘bossy’ by other contestants, as Raqesh sometimes is seen surrendering to Shamita when their conversation gets escalated to a point where one of them gets hyper.
During one of the Sunday Ka Vaar episodes, Nishant Bhat broke his silence and called Shamita Shetty ‘ghamandi’ and ‘ice queen,’ the choreographer said, “Inke connection ke baare mein bhi jis tareeke se woh unke saath rehti hai, unse bartaav karti hai, mujhe woh bohot ghamandi bartaav lagta hai.”
Not replying to Nishant, but Shamita Shetty turns to Raqesh and says, “You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always.”
Recently, after Moose Jattana’s eviction, Bigg Boss OTT found its final six contestants, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, and Divya Agarwal, and this weekend one of them will be lifting the winner’s trophy.
