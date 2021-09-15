Advertisement

Sumona Chakravarti is a Bollywood as television actress who is well-known for her comic role in the TV series ‘The Kapil Sharma show’ recently won the hearts of many with her Instagram post.

The film and television actress is an active social media user and is conditionally loved by her fans. The actress likes to post images and videos on her Instagram account sharing a few moments from her life with her fans. One such moment recently came up when the actress dropped some jaw-dropping images with her girl gang on her Instagram account.

The image uploaded showed Sumona Chakravarti enjoying a little vacation in the pool and was accompanied by ‘Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai’ actress Urvashi Dholakia and actress-RJ Tarana ( known for her role in the movie ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’). The said image showed the three wearing a bikini and the post went viral as soon as it hit the platform.

Sumona Chakravarti captioned the post saying “Laughing away the Blues” followed by a blue ball and a blue heart. The actress also hinted at 3 nicknames for the three ladies and asked fans to find out which one is which. The actress wrote “Shuttu ~ Guddu ~ Chotu (go figure whose who )” along with a laughing emoji and a heart emoji to end the caption.

The Kapil Sharma show actress has over 1.1 million followers on her Instagram alone.

Sumona’s name came to the spotlight when she first arrived as Kapil Sharma’s wife in the comedy series ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’. From there on her comic role skyrocketed and now she is a huge part of The Kapil Sharma Show, playing the role of Bhoori. During the lockdown period, the show was also kept on a halt and fans were not able to see Sumona and the gang for a long time.

The Kapil Sharma Show is now back again as its latest series was released on 21st August and Sumona Chakravarti along with the crew is back to bring smiles to her fans’ faces as ever!

