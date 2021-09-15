Advertisement
While Robert Pattinson got his first major break as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter films, it was him stepping into the shoes of Edward Cullen in the 2008 film Twilight that made him a worldwide rage. Right until 2012, Pattinson stuck to playing the vampire in the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s hit novel of the same name.
While spending 5 years on the different films in the franchise resulted in heaps of memories, do you know what’s the actor’s first memory of the very first film? Well, let us tell you it wasn’t a nice one, in fact, it was uncomfortable and awkward. Read on to know all about it.
Advertisement
During a 2012 conversation with MTV, Robert Pattinson was asked his first memory of shooting the first film in the Twilight Saga film franchise. Recalling what happened on Day one of shooting the 2008 film, The Batman actor said, “We were doing the fight scene at the end of the first one, and I tore my glute — well, almost tore it, basically in my second shot of the whole movie, of the whole series.”
Trending
Continuing further, Robert Pattinson added, “[They] had to get a physiotherapist to come in and massage my butt cheek for the rest of the day.” The Twilight actor, while stating that he was the most prepped for a role, further added, “That was the most prep I’ve ever put into a movie. I was there for three months working out and stuff. I was at my peak, my physical prime, and then … a** done. The a** is out!”
Wondering how exactly did Robert Pattinson manage to sustain such an unusual injury? Well, during an interaction with ABC, the Harry Potter alum said it happened when he was trying to pick up co-star Kristen Stewart, aka Bella Swan. The actor jokingly said, “Just trying to be a superhero without proper training.” He added, “I had to just pick up Kristen from squatting, and Kristen weighs probably 95 pounds or something, and somehow, I have no idea how I managed to almost tear my hamstring when I was lifting her up.”
Well, we hope he doesn’t injure himself like this in the future.
For more interesting trivia about your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Eternals’ Kit Harrington Talks About Black Knight’s Future & Its Uncertainty Referring To Game Of Thrones: “Presumed The 7th Season Wasn’t Going To Happen”
Advertisement
Advertisement