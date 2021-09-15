Advertisement

While Robert Pattinson got his first major break as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter films, it was him stepping into the shoes of Edward Cullen in the 2008 film Twilight that made him a worldwide rage. Right until 2012, Pattinson stuck to playing the vampire in the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s hit novel of the same name.

While spending 5 years on the different films in the franchise resulted in heaps of memories, do you know what’s the actor’s first memory of the very first film? Well, let us tell you it wasn’t a nice one, in fact, it was uncomfortable and awkward. Read on to know all about it.

During a 2012 conversation with MTV, Robert Pattinson was asked his first memory of shooting the first film in the Twilight Saga film franchise. Recalling what happened on Day one of shooting the 2008 film, The Batman actor said, “We were doing the fight scene at the end of the first one, and I tore my glute — well, almost tore it, basically in my second shot of the whole movie, of the whole series.”