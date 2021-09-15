Advertisement

Kendall Jenner is jealous of one of her nieces, and the reason is extremely cute. The Kardashian-Jenner family tree has several branches. There is Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, then there is Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and of course, Kylie Jenner.

These are just a few names from the long list of brothers and sisters. Who can forget about the kids? North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West, Penelope, Mason, Reign, True and Stormi Webster. According to the reports, Kendall’s one particular niece is fond of her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

While at The Tonight Show, Kendall Jenner talked with the host Jimmy Kimme about being an aunt to a total of 18 nieces and nephews. She also explained how she always wanted “to be the cool aunt and liked by all of them”, but Devin Booker sometimes steals all the attention.

Look at some of them being cute here:

Kendall Jenner also said that Booker “loves” them while talking about his relationship with the little ones. She further revealed that Devin has a special relationship with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster and how she gets jealous at times. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop—can you guys not?”

While discussing her boyfriend, Keeping Up With the Kardashian star also revealed how competitive Devin Booker is. “We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously—as did I, by the way,” she said while talking about competing with a water-basketball hoop. “I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously.”

Kendall Jenner added, “It’s pretty much healed now, so you can’t really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks.”

