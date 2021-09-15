Advertisement

Generally, it is filmmakers approaching studios with their ideas seeking finance to make them real. But that probably would not be the same for Christopher Nolan who has embossed his name on the world map with the quality of work he presents, and the never seen before ideas he translates on the big screen. The filmmaker most recently made headlines when the news broke that he is about to ditch Warner Bros and is on the lookout for a new studio. There’s an update.

The reports had that Christopher Nolan, in a low-key way, has begun work on his next movie after the much spoken about Tenet. He is now making a movie set during the World War ll times and features the father of Atom Bomb. The film will revolve around J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the weapon of mass destruction.

The reports now have that the filmmaker bid adieu to WB and is now with Universal for his new flick. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting and shocking update of the day.

As per Deadline, who also broke the news about the negotiations between the two, the report said that Christopher Nolan’s long-time confidant Cillian Murphy might have a pivotal part to play and has now confirmed the former part. Universal now have the right to finance and distribute Nolan‘s next movie that is about J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie has been greenlit and is set to go into production in the first quarter of 2022.

When this gets an official statement from Christopher Nolan, it marks the end of a longtime collaboration between the filmmaker and Warner Bros. Together they made The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk and most recently Tenet. Some of the most precious of the film.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

