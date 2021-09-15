Advertisement

The long-awaited Met Gala is back after a two-year-long hiatus and there are a lot of fresh faces that have emerged from the last two years from the entertainment industry.

IANS takes a look at the stars that made their debut at the Met Gala 2021.

The Prince of Reggaeton, J Balvin looked stylish in a flower-adorned black suit and face mask, whereas ‘Industry Baby’ rapper Lil Nas X was seen sporting Versace’s three golden outfits in one.

The Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion was seen in a Coach dress and the ‘Do It’ sister duo Chloe x Halle wore Rodarte. The ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo wore an all black Saint Laurent bodysuit at the Met Gala 2021.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira wore a pearled Jonathan Simkhai dress, whereas ‘Gossip Girl’ star Evan Mock wore Thom Browne paired with an infamous mask to boot.

Maisie Williams, the 24-year-old ‘Game of Thrones‘ star wore a gothic all-black Thom Browne dress, and the ‘Tap In’ rapper Saweetie was dressed in a sequined Christian Cowan dress.

‘She’s All That’ star Addison Rae dressed in vintage Tom Ford for Gucci and Rosalía, the 27-year-old singer and songwriter wore a Rick Owens. Hunter Schafer, the 22-year-old ‘Euphoria’ star wore Prada for the Met Gala 2021.

These stylish first-timers did manage to grab the eyeballs with their unique outfits among the veteran Met Gala attendees.

