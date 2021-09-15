Advertisement

A lot of starry appearances were made at the Met Gala 2021. We saw Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Rihanna along with ASAP Rocky make heads turn. Amongst other couples, it was Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin who left fans smitten with their classy coordinated outfits. Selena Gomez may have missed the red carpet but it seems Jelena fans did their best to make her presence felt. Read on for details.

As most know, Jelena fans are still upset about their split. But it’s been a long time now. It was back in 2018 when the couple called it quits for the last time. Just not that, months after, Justin moved on with his current wife Hailey Bieber.

A video is going viral where Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber grace the red carpet. Fans from the outside try calling the Baby singer but he seems to be busy posing. Later, a bunch of fans begin chanting Selena Gomez’s name. The voices got really loud as Hailey joined her husband.

Selena Gomez fans do their best to catch the attention of Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. But it seems the pop sensation is now used to this kind of behaviour from fans. He didn’t give a rat’s ass to the voices. In fact, he didn’t even bother to take a look at them.

Check out the viral video below:

Previously, during an Instagram live in December 2020, Jelena fans decided to go after Hailey Bieber. As expected, it left Justin Bieber furious who reacted saying, “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

