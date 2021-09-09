Advertisement

American television series Game Of Thrones is one of the most successful fantasy series of all time. The show has gained an iconic status. Dragon-riding Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke, became one of the most popular characters of the epic fantasy series.

David Benioff and DB Weiss’s fantasy drama is big on death and destruction. Besides the puking, pranking, and full-frontal nudity, the cast of the show seemed to have had a blast while shooting scenes. The British actress once revealed a hilarious behind the scene anecdote that will leave you splits.

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Emilia Clarke appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show and spoke about filming a scene where her on-screen alter ego ate a fake horse’s heart. As reported by Daily Mail, the British actress said, “It was kind of like a gummy bear. But covered in fake blood that tasted sort of like bleach, which was gross. The fake blood is really really sticky. So I was covered head to toe in the fake blood and I’m continually sticking myself to myself, or to other things. Then there was a moment when we were filming it that I disappeared, and I was stuck to the toilet.”

Jimmy Kimmel, as he guffawed, asked, “So it got everywhere huh?” To which Emilia said, “It did, oh it did. Like you say I was naked from head to toe.”

Daenerys Targaryen was undoubtedly one of the most divisive and fascinating characters Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss on the show. However, she had a penchant for running around in the nude in the graphic show. Emilia also explained how she brokered the subject of her numerous naked scenes to her family.

Emilia Clarke said, “Well it was the kind of thing that I told my mum and then my mum kind of told my dad, with me being nowhere near. I think he’s pleased that I was employed. It was less my dad it was more, as I found out last Chrismas, it was my Uncle Ken. He was kind of alarmed when he saw it because last Christmas he looked me dead in the eye and was like, “Emilia you didn’t tell me that you’d be naked for that long.”‘

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Baby With Cooke Maroney!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube