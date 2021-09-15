Advertisement

There is a lot happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this November we are all set to go on an altogether different expedition with the most mysterious family in the realm. Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and others in pivotal parts is set out to tell the stories of this team. Kit Harington, who plays Dane Whitman aka Black Knight in the movie is now opening up.

When it was speculated that Game Of Thrones fame Kit Harrington is all set to deep dive into another fantasy land, fans were left excited. For the longest time they were dying for a confirmation, and the very first trailer of the movie satisfied their intrigue. Kit now talks about Eternals and calls it just the tip of an iceberg. Not just that, he also talks about the future of Black Knight and compares it with the time he was working on Game Of Thrones. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

When asked if Black Knight aka Dane Whiteman will survive Eternals and go ahead, Kit Harrington says he has no idea as of yet. He says there is a possibility for a longer trajectory and this could be the tip of an iceberg. “I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not,” Harington said. “I had read up on who he could be or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else.”

Kit Harington added, “And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

Eternals also starring Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Bryan Tyree Henry and Gemma Chan alongside the above mentioned. The movie hits shores on November 5 as per the last release update. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Responds To His Viral Pics From The Set & It’s Heartbreaking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube