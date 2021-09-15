Advertisement

Since the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released fans have been speculating that more previous villains will show up after they teased Green Goblin and Doc Ock. Now, videos/pictures of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from the sets of No Way Home are being circulated widely. However during the appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Garfield debunked the rumours and said they are ‘photoshoped.’

The much awaited trailer of Tom Holland starrer was released last month and fans finally got the glimpse of Peter’s identity getting exposed by JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. Later, in the trailer, Peter seeks Doctor Strange’ help to make everyone forget his superhero identity, however in doing so, Strange opens up a portal to the multiverse.

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Andrew Garfield did not mention anything about Spider Man: Now Way home, he even declined Tobey Maguire’s involvement in the film. Later, Fallon congratulated him for the cameo in the superhero film, and Garfield responded, “Wait, what?!… I had no idea… What are you talking about?”

However, Jimmy pushed hard and asked if he had seen the viral pictures of him from the sets of the Tom Holland film. Andrew hesitated but admitted he’s aware about them and said, “I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s photoshop,” and added, “Look, if they want to give me a call at this late, late stage in the game, you know, I’m just sitting here in my tracksuit.”

At this point the audience won’t be satisfied with anyone’s answer as Marvel and Sony have created a lot of hype relating to the casting of the film.

Further in the interview, Andrew Garfield admits seeing the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and said, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked. And I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position, to be able to sit in the audience and just kind of go, ‘Yeah, you screwed up, mate! You didn’t do it as well as you could, like!’ I get to be that guy… which is much more fun.”

Spider-Man No Way Home hits big screens on December 17 this year. Our hopes our hooked to the date now.

