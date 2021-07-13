Advertisement

Can there be a day we go without talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home this month? Clearly not. Do we really want to not have it in our day? No to that too. The movie that is now presented by Marvel has become the most trending topic. Thanks to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s driveway kiss, and the Dune actor going on record talking about her co-star/alleged beau and team.

But while all of that remains, the mystery about the film and the casting coup is still very much intact. Not to forget, it is a pretty known rumour that the movie is a SpiderVerse, and at least 2 more Spideys namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to join Holland in the quest from their different timelines. While the studio is hell-bent on not confirming this, seems like the dubbing artist is here to spill the beans. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In the past Roger Pera, a man who voiced Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Spanish for Sam Raimi’s directorial, confirmed his involvement in the Spider-Man: No Way Home. Turns out that is not it and Maguire’s Brazilian voice artist Manolo Rey is now also supporting the claims. The dubbing artist has now confirmed that he is returning to the character with Spider-Man No Way Home.

Recently on TikTok, when Manolo Rey was asked if he is returning as Tobey Maguire’s voice in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the artist confirmed the news by giving a nod. This was reported by We Got This Covered, who in the past have already said Tobey is a part of the flick, even when the leading man Tom Holland denied knowing any of such plot twist in the script.

The portal has also reported that Tobey Maguire was negotiating the remuneration for a long time, and later got on board by signing on the dotted line. They had also revealed him joining the shoot and finishing his part in the Spider-Man suit.

