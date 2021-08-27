Advertisement

Sophie Turner shares a photo from the set of Game of Thrones. The show came to an end in 2019, but people have not stopped talking about it. Since then, even if the cast has parted ways, they have remained close. Recently, Turner, who plays the groundbreaking role of Sansa Stark on HBO’s hit series, shared throwback photos of the set.

Sansa is one of the few characters who has survived from the starting to the end of the show. Turner’s character goes through a lot of trauma. However, she received a triumphant conclusion when the series finished.

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the “happy days” of Game of Thrones. The photo was also shared by co-star Carice Van Houten, who played Melisandre on the series. Other than Turner, the photograph also includes Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton), Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

Check out the photo here:

"Happy days" via leavecaricealone's instagram story ♡ pic.twitter.com/FyTeHtufwA — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) August 21, 2021

Sophie Turner also wrote, “Happy days” along with the photo. The actress has also revealed previously that she still holds the series close to her heart and misses the experience of being on set. “I miss everything (about it). I really, deeply, deeply miss it,” Turner said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

She added, “I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto the set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything. I would go back to it in a heartbeat.”

Other than playing the role of Sansa, Sophie Turner played the role of Jean Gray in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She is also married to Joe Jonas, and the couple shares a child, Willa Jones.

