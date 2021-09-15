Advertisement

Marvel fans always become overcome with emotions whenever someone mentions Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. The actor passed away last year, leaving a legacy of some amazing films, especially MCU’s Black Panther behind. Fans and co-stars have paid their tributes to Boseman in several ways. Recently, one of the episodes of Marvel’s What If…? included a heartbreaking scene to pay homage to T’Challa.

The Disney Plus show is an animated anthology series that opens MCU fans to a multiverse full of infinite possibilities. The superhero show reimagines noteworthy events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and depicts it Marvel-lously.

Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa returns once more in the sixth episode of What If…? He goes up against his cousin as Killmonger strives to assert his control over Wakanda. Earl Killmonger had to share the spotlight in Black Panther, but Marvel Studios put great emphasis on him in this series. He is reintroduced as the saviour of Tony Stark, stopped the billionaire businessman from being injured and kidnapped, as seen in the first Iron Man film.

The sixth episode of What If…? shows Killmonger double-crossing James Rhodes in a ploy with Ulysses Klaue and is about to get away with a large stock of vibranium. However, Black Panther attempts to stop him, leading Killmonger to murder him and Rhodes. Funerals are held for Rhodes and T’Challa. Marvel fans got teary after witnessing Chadwick Boseman’s characters funeral in the series.

Fans started to flood Twitter with a tribute to the late actor. “T’challa’s funeral scene holy heck I am crying,” one user tweeted. While another user wrote, “Watching T’Challa die, a brief funeral, and him in the Wakanda realm while knowing Chadwick isn’t with us.”

Seeing T'Challa in that episode hits different 😥, We miss you Legend thank you for everything ❤ @chadwickboseman — . (@IovelsX) September 15, 2021

IM CRYING 😭 — tanya ⧗ (@highkeyloki) September 15, 2021

T’Challa’s funeral in tonight’s #WhatIf a year after losing Chadwick.. man i’m emotional — sergio🪴 (@sergiwho) September 15, 2021

ONE WEEK MARVEL LET US BREATHE FOR ONE FUCKING WEEK pic.twitter.com/rO4wFewH1P — Edith🌻 (@amiinimitable) September 15, 2021

also when they kept saying "for tchalla!", it hits a little bit different now :(( #whatif — irene • saw shang-chi (@maximcfff) September 15, 2021

#WhatIfzombies I’m in tears. This is one of the last quotes Chadwick gave us as T’Challa 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/B1En19edt7 — melanie ‎⎊ (@TheMelladonna) September 8, 2021

As the What If…? episode six comes to an end, Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher makes a statement about superheroes and the legacy they leave behind. He says, “Heroes are never really gone. They live forever. As do the ones they inspire to carry on the fight,” which is absolutely true when it comes to Chadwick Boseman.

