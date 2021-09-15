Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston undoubtedly have been the closest since their ‘Friends’ days and have been the symbol of Bff-Ship to all their fans out there.

The pair is now co-stars again on ‘The Morning Show’ and it looks like one of the most difficult scenes for Witherspoon and Aniston to pull off together is their fighting scenes. As per sources, the two stars can’t deliver mean dialogues to each other without giggling.

Advertisement

According to Reese Witherspoon’s recent interview with People, She opened up about working with Jennifer Aniston and revealed that she’s a big fan of Jen’s Sense of humor and her witty timings. Pouring out about her co-star, the 45-year-old actress said, “I have to say when we do our fighting scenes, it’s really hard not to laugh and crack up because we have to be so mean to each other. We just love each other much.”

Reese Witherspoon didn’t just halt at that however, she also went on to refer to Jennifer Aniston as one of the craziest people she has ever come across and even praised her comic delivery stating how it’s precise for every joke.

The duo first worked together on the latter’s popular series Friends where Witherspoon starred in a cameo as ‘Jill’, the youthful sibling of Aniston’s ‘Rachel Green’. It is quite obvious since then how well Jennifer and Reese’s friendship was. The two finally found another project that suits their interests faultlessly with The Morning Show, therefore allowing them to work together again.

Jennifer Aniston recently also referred to Reese Witherspoon as “a sweet burst of sunshine” while speaking about their friendly equation during her manifestation on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Their friendship and bond are indeed a goal! What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Eternals’ Kit Harrington Talks About Black Knight’s Future & Its Uncertainty Referring To Game Of Thrones: “Presumed The 7th Season Wasn’t Going To Happen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube