Advertisement

Popular TV actress Nisha Rawal accused her husband Karan Mehra of domestic abuse and an extramarital affair. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor refuted all the allegations and said that his estranged wife orchestrated the entire incident to procure a big amount as alimony.

Previously, the actress had filed a case against Mehra and his family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra. They have been charged with assault and willful harassment. The case has been registered at the Goregaon police station.

Advertisement

Karan Mehra now claims that everyone in his family, including his parents, were falsely implicated in the case. He said that it has been a tough time for the past few months. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It is not right to put my parents through all this, especially when my dad is a heart patient. It is quite disturbing. The proceedings, the process and the fight are not easy. I am out of my house while she and her brother are in the house, aaram se.

Karan Mehra further claimed that he has proof of every implication and will share them with the authorities “at the right time”. He said, “You can’t go head on in such matters. One can say anything about anyone but it doesn’t make it the truth. I don’t have to counter and give my safai to every allegation and not doing so, doesn’t make me wrong. It doesn’t have to be a public trial. Kavish will see stories online of our fights. Things are being handled legally and I will let things take their course.”

In the report, Karan Mehra has also said that it is an uphill battle for men when implicated in a domestic violence case. “If a person like me is going through this, then one can’t even imagine what a regular guy must be going through. It is very difficult for you personally, family, people associated with you and for your work. Thankfully, I have so many people who have been supportive, which really matters to me.”

Amidst the ongoing battle, Karan Mehra claimed that he hasn’t seen his son Kavish in 100 days. He said, “I have not seen Kavish since more than 100 days, not able to enter my home or take my belongings. It has been an emotional, disturbing and painful time for all of us. We are fighting it as a family.”

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Charging Extra For ‘Jhakaas’ To Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Food Habits – Best Highlights From Star VS Food 2 Episode 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube