Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is currently one of the longest daily soaps on Indian television. The show that helped Karan Mehra and Hina Khan gain limelight has also assisted Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan to become household names. In a recent interview, Joshi who played Naira reveals she wasn’t aware of the show before she joined. More than her, it was her family who was super happy as the serial is one of the biggest shows in the country.

Last year Shivangi left the show to explore new opportunities and later even Khan made his exit. The show then took a leap and new actors were introduced. Currently, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are playing the lead in Rajan Shahi’s show.

In her latest chat with Bollywood Bubble, Shivangi Joshi claims she had no clue what Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was before she joined. She also reveals how she auditioned for the role of Naira and how she got selected. The actress says, “Honestly, I didn’t know about Yeh Rishta before I joined. When I got the offer, I gave the audition and on the day of the audition itself, sir (Rajan Shahi) stopped me because he really liked my audition. He asked me to wait and spoke to me.”

“I still wasn’t sure if I would get the show or not because a look test also happened after that audition and there were 3-4 actresses there for it. So, when I asked my family to tell me a little about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, they were so surprised like, ‘Beta Yeh Rishta se offer aaya hai, Hum to ye show pichle 6-7 saal se dekh rahe hain. This is the biggest show on Television,’ and I just didn’t know what they were talking about,” Shivangi Joshi added.

During the conversation, the actress asserts that she wasn’t into serials back in the day, “Even though I was a part of the industry then and was doing my own TV shows, I used to watch only them and was more of a cartoon person. I used to watch cartoons more than anything else as I was just 17 when I entered YRKKH. I didn’t have much knowledge about serials as I used to watch very limited ones but my family just went crazy when I got the offer. When I got the part, that’s when I understood what YRKKH actually was.”

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi will soon be flying to South Africa for the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

