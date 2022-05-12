Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen huge leaps over the years. The show was once led by Karan Mehra (Naitik) and Hina Khan (Akshara). The throne was then passed onto Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. It is Harshad Chopda and newbie Pranali Rathod who are now winning hearts. But we hear producer Rajan Shahi has splurged massive 1.5 crores for the wedding sequence. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Harshad plays the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla while Pranali is Akshara Goenka. After much wait, their massive fan base got to see the leading pair get hitched. It was a dreamy affair, no less than a royal wedding that Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal or Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli had.

Many kept wondering about the destination for the royal affair and it was actually inspired by Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Umaid Bhawan wedding. This had been planned at Samode Palace in Rajasthan. “The channel wanted it to be a grand event. All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are royal affairs. Rajan Shahi’s team had been scouting locations since a month.”

A Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai source told Bollywood Life, “The channel wanted it to be a grand event. All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are royal affairs. Rajan Shahi’s team had been scouting locations since a month.”

Talking about the budget, the show revealed “The show has a huge cast. Everyone was there for the sequence. If you take all the costs into consideration, it is close to Rs 1.5 crores and even higher.”

In fact, Pranali Rathod wore a lehenga that was worth around 2.35 lakhs and it was studded with American diamonds.

