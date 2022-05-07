Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most stylish and loving couples in the Bollywood industry. Katrina took to her Instagram account and shared a mushy picture with her husband Vicky where they’re holding each other inside the pool. Now, fans are going gaga over their lovey-dovey picture and reacting to it on social media. Amid the same, the trolls have also dragged superstar Salman Khan’s name in the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at their picture.

Advertisement

The couple got married last year in December and their wedding was one of the most awaited weddings in B-town. Ever since the two have gotten married, they’ve been painting the town red with their love. From walking red carpets together to sharing mushy pictures on social media together, the two have been giving couple goals every now and then.

Advertisement

Now, Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram with her husband Vicky Kaushal where the two are holding onto each other tight inside the pool. Katrina can be seen wearing a white swimsuit whereas Vicky is flaunting his chiselled bare body in the picture. She shared it with a caption that read, “Me and mine 🤍🤍”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Isn’t that one adorable picture? Our hearts are melting looking at these two lovebirds.

Now reacting to Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Salman khan crying in the corner after seeing them like this 😢” Another user commented, “ understand you are in love but this is just toxic Katrina. Stop trying to “own” the people you love” A third user commented, “han han tumahra e hai, hum achaar daalege iska😂”

What are your thoughts on VicKat’s mushy picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar On ‘Prithviraj’: “Writing & Directing A Historical Is Not An Easy Job…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube