Vicky Kaushal is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Besides his incredible acting skills, the actor is also known for his dapper fashion sense. Earlier today, the Raazi actor made a rocking appearance in a hoodie at the Mumbai airport and got trolled by netizens for his fashion choice. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vicky’s donned a casual attire for the airport with a black coloured hoodie that had different coloured sleeves and patterns. He paired his stylish hoodie with grey cargo pants and looked dapper as ever in the same. He completed his look with white sneaker shoes, a cap, and black sunglasses.

Vicky Kaushal graciously smiled and acknowledged the paps while making his way to the Mumbai airport. Take a look at his casual outfit below:

Isn’t he a stunner? Vicky Kaushal can nail ethnic, western, or any god damn outfit and style that you give him.

Reacting to his video, an Instagram user commented, “Looks like he is not comfortable in that hoodie. Just look at his right hand and thumb. 😝” Another user commented, “Garmi nahi lagti inko ??” A third user commented, “He looks hot but itni garmi mein yeh log jackets and hoodies kaise pehen lete hai” A fourth user commented, “yaha garmi se chaale pad jaare hai aur ye saab hoodie pahan k ghum rahe h.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides this, the actor also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur opposite Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

What are your thoughts on Vicky getting trolled for wearing a hoodie at the airport amid the heatwave warnings by IMD? Tell us in the comments below.

