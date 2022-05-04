Yesterday, the entire country celebrated Eid including our Bollywood fraternity. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan both came to their balconies to wish their fans who were all gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite superstars. On the occasion of Eid, Aamir Khan’s daughter shared pictures with her boyfriend, friends and family on her Instagram and is getting trolled for her outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ira wore a green bandhani lehenga and paired it with a plunging neckline blouse which had golden work all over it. She styled it with a dupatta, earrings and a wristwatch. But it was her radiant smile that stole the show for us.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira Khan captioned it, “Did you know you’re eligible for eidi till you’re married?! I thought once you’re an adult (18) it’s done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak😊”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s Eid pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Did y’all notice Imran Khan in one of the pictures? He hasn’t aged at all it seems.

Now as soon as she shared the pictures on Instagram, netizens started reacting to them and a user commented, “People like these really need burkha, not students.” Another user commented, “Eid is a Muslim festival. The least she can do is probably dress modestly. Defies the whole purpose of eid and Islam.” A third user commented, “Eid me aise dress pahente h kya 😐”

What are your thoughts on Ira Khan getting trolled for her Eid outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

