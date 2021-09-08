Advertisement

Jay Bhansuhali and his wife Mahhi Vij are true couple goals. We see them living the best of their lives as partners and best friends. The couple got married in 2011 and welcomed two children via adoption in 2017. Two years later, they welcomed their first biological daughter, Tara. But the wifey has now blocked the actor. Can you guess why? Read on for details!

It all happened as Jay took to his Instagram and shared a family picture yesterday. One could see little Tara in the frame and fans were in awe. But Mahhi was upset because she thinks her husband always shares bad pictures of hers. So, she got mad and ended up blocking him on Instagram.

Jay Bhanushali revealed it all on his Instagram story as he said, “Agar yeh maine kiya hota toh abhi tak saare lecture aana shuru hote, ‘ab tum mujhe waisa pyaar nahi karte, tumhare zaroor kisi aur ke saath chakkar chal raha hai’ (If I blocked her, I would never hear the end of it. She would accuse me of not loving her anymore and having an affair with someone else).”

To this, Mahhi Vij was quick to add, “Tu chalale chakkar aur mera picha chor.”

Jay Bhanushali laughed and continued, “What is this nonsense going on? You are watching my stories but I can’t see any of your posts.”

Mahhi Vij clarified that she is viewing his story via Tara’s account.

Check out the viral video below:

But don’t you want to see the picture that created the entire scene? Here it is:

Jay Bhanushali also shared a screenshot of fans who messaged Mahhi Vij to unblock him. But the actress was adamant to school her hubby with this unique trick!

