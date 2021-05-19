Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most adorable couples on television screens and are quite popular on social media too. The actress in her latest interview clarified the air around ‘abandoning’ their foster kids Rajveer and Khushi and revealed they never ‘adopted’ them. Read to know the details below.

Mahhi revealed that although they haven’t adopted them, ‘they’re family’.

For the unversed Rajveer and Khushi are Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s caretaker’s kids and have been living with them since 2017. Earlier this year, there were reports that the couple had ‘abandoned’ their foster kids because of the birth of their own daughter Tara.

Speaking about the same with Zoom in an interview, Mahhi said, “We have not adopted them (Rajveer and Khushi). They have parents. The father is still working with us. They have a mother. It is just that they have stayed with us since the time they were born. They call me mumma and Jay dadda. We were all together. We were like a happy family. There is nothing like legal adoption. I do not know where that came from.”

Mahhi Vij revealed that since it’s pandemic, the kids have gone back to their hometown as their grandfather thought it’ll be safer for them to stay there.

Back in March this year, the actress shared a long note on her Instagram talking about the rumours surrounding her foster kids that read, “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it’s just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn’t change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents.”

What are your thoughts on Mahhi Vij’s revelation about her foster kids? Tell us in the comments below.

