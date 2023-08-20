Host of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ Jay Bhanushali, who is also a longtime friend of actor Ayushmann Khurrana will share anecdotes about their friendship, saying the latter has remained consistent from the beginning till now.

The star cast of ‘Dream Girl 2’- Ayushmann and Ananya Panday will grace the stage of the dance reality show’s upcoming episode. One of the highlights of the episode will be a tribute to the incredibly talented Ayushmann.

The contestants will showcase Ayushmann’s remarkable contribution to the world of cinema through a series of amazing dance performances. The stage will resonate with the magic of Ayushmann’s filmography as the contestants groove to iconic tracks like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Dard Karaara’, ‘Pani Da Rang’, and ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’.

A dear friend of Ayushmann, Jay reminisces: “I’ve known Ayushmann for a long time, dating back to when he first arrived in Mumbai, and we became close. Even today, I know he picks up my calls without hesitation. We often reminisce about the good old days.”

“He has achieved so much and faced numerous challenges, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is that he is the same Ayushmann from before. I’m a fan of humanity first and then of their work. The love Ayushmann has earned is due to his work, but as a person, he’s remained consistent from the beginning till now, and that’s something I’ll always remember,” shared Jay.

Overwhelmed by the touching tribute act, the Vicky Donor star’s eyes welled up with tears, and he said: “You guys took me back in time with your performance. We often get caught up in the race of life and forget to look back, but tonight, I’ve been reminded of the incredible journey I’ve had.”

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

