Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is set to grace the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, will be seen sharing an interesting memory about the time she worked with contestant Vipul Khandpal. The upcoming episode will take one and all down memory lane with its ‘Bachpan Special’ for which the contestants and choreographers will recreate the childhood memories through their acts.

Gracing the ‘Bachpan Special’ will be the charming Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be promoting her film ‘Akelli’ along with the star cast of the blockbuster Marathi film ‘Baipan Bhaari Deva’ featuring Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, Deepa Parab, and Director Kedar Shinde.

The performance of contestant Vipul Kandpal and choreographer Pankaj Thapa to the soul-stirring melody ‘Give Me Some Sunshine’ will receive a standing ovation given the novel concept and the duo’s unwavering dedication.

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen applauding Vipul’s versatility and his growth as a dancer. She will say: “As artistes, we tend to forget the immense power we possess to bring certain issues to the forefront. It underscores the potency of cinema and its impact on society at large. Stage shows like these, with acts that convey such messages in just a few minutes, deserve applause. I would like to commend the platform and the artists who wield this power.”

She will further mention: “While watching the act, I realised it wasn’t just about the dance; it was about the strength, grip, and power exhibited. Vipul, I remember you from a while back when we danced together. During a shoot in Jaipur, for the song ‘Saiyaa Ji,’ you were part of the group and taught me the routine. You were a skilled dancer then, and now seeing your growth, you’ve become incredibly versatile. Sometimes, in set choreographies, we’re unaware that there are talented individuals behind us with the potential to achieve much more. Vipul, all your acts showcase your versatility.”

Judge Geeta Kapur, moved by Vipul’s performance, will say: “Vipul, whenever you’re on stage, you manage to connect and convey your emotions flawlessly. As an artist, if you can’t connect with your emotions, then you’re not truly great in your art form. Every time you perform, it’s evident that you express yourself with such clarity. Even without Pankaj being part of the act, we would have understood what you were going through, because you expressed it so well.”

She will add: “Throughout this journey, if anyone has displayed such versatility, it’s you, Vipul. Your performances are eagerly awaited by many, including myself, as we’re curious about what you’re going to present next. To me, you are a complete performer. It would truly sadden me if I don’t see you in the top 3, you deserve to be there.”

The episode of ‘Best Dancer 3’ will air on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

