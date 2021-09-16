Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston who is widely popular for the role of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was recently spotted on a vacation with his rumored girlfriend Zawe Ashton

The Loki actor was recently seen in Spain with Zawe Ashton and it seems like the two are going public with their relationship!

Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston who has appeared on the big screen playing Thor’s brother Loki and Zawe Ashton who appears in the sci-fi drama The Handmaid’s Tale we’re spotted making out while taking a dip in the ocean on Wednesday (September 15) in Ibiza, Spain.

Tom Hiddleston and your girlfriend Zawe Ashton in Ibiza, Spain. pic.twitter.com/EaHuTE2ctH — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) September 15, 2021

“why are you so quiet? what’s on your mind?” Zawe and Tom Hiddleston being happy , what else? pic.twitter.com/AAgHsSLXgT — ale | sylvie’s gf (@lokiusgallahtom) September 14, 2021

Tom Hiddleston appeared to be in greater physique after he was snapped coming out of the ocean after a few rounds of swimming in the water.

Zawe donned a blue and pink bikini as she appeared to have private moments by the sea. This is the very first time the two have been spotted together having an intimate time. For the unversed, Tom and Zawe were first seen together in the 2019 Broadway play Betrayal.

At the beginning of this year, it was reported that Zawe will be appearing in a new role in the Marvel Universe! but as of now, her character has not been revealed.

Tom Hiddleston had first appeared as Loki in the ring movie Thor which had the same title then appeared in Marvel’s first super hit movie The Avengers. Loki is the brother of the Norse God of Thunder Thor and is titled The God Of Mischief. He has also appeared in Thor: The dark world and later in Thor: Ragnarok. His final appearance in the MCU movies was in the mega-crossover Avengers: Infinity War where he met his end at the hands of Thanos.

Recently Tom Hiddleston was seen in the Disney+ series Loki where they showed a different time and story for the character. Only time will tell what are the future plans for the God Of Mischief.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ ‘Jon Snow’ Kit Harington Before Defeating White Walkers Punched A Guy At MacD A Day Ahead Of Auditioning With A ‘Black Eye’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube