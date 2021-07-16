If there is one thing trending on the top this week across the globe, it has to be Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki, that aired its finale on Disney Plus. The show that gave the God Of Mischief a trajectory he deserved and a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he rightfully needed, has been applauded by many across the globe.

Not just the show in totality, but Tom Hiddleston is also being lapped up by his fans and the studio with the critics for driving a whole series on his able back. The actor who has seen a complete transformation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally got the chance to have a stand-alone project where he shines and proves his calibre. The actor is now talking about his widely popular character and says he can play it for all his life. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Hiddleston aka Loki recently took part in a Tumblr Q & A where an anonymous fan asked him, “If you were asked to play Loki for the rest of your life, would you? -Elle (Cleveland, OH).” After a brief second, he was clear with his thoughts as he said absolutely. The actor said, “Would I? Yeah, absolutely,” he began. “I’m so lucky that I’ve got to play Loki for this long, and you know, I feel like he’s such an interesting character who’s been around in human consciousness for so long. And he’s got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him I find out something new or we get to evolve him or take him down an avenue that we haven’t gone down before.”

“Yeah, he’s been around for a while. I think he’s going to be around for a lot longer. Meanwhile, I’ll just hold on for as long as people want me to hold on for,” Tom Hiddleston added.

Tell us your review of Loki in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

