Advertisement

While singers Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar will be special guests for one episode, the other episode will see the presence of Govinda and Chunky Pandey on the weekend episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

If one episode promises to be a musical treat, the other episode will ride on nostalgia and longstanding friendship.

Advertisement

From Honey Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra lighting up the stage with their amazing moves, to Govinda and Chunky performing with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur on their song ‘Lal Dupatte Vali’ to the choreographers paying tribute to guest Neha Kakkar, the weekend episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will have a lot to enjoy for the audience.

Additionally, this weekend on Super Dancer, the episode marks the ‘Race to Super 8’ where two contestants will be sent back for revision. Who from among the 10 contestants will step ahead in the ‘Race to Super 8’?

Last week, Super Dancer judge Anurag Basu got emotional as he wished to meet Sunil Dutt but he never got a chance. Talking about the veteran star, Anurag shared an emotional story, he said, “Once when I was ill (suffering from cancer) I couldn’t find a bed anywhere in the hospitals. Mahesh Bhatt called Dutt Sahab who arranged one for me within 5 minutes. I am here today because of him. Not just that, he used to call me every two days and check up on my health. So, I am here today because of him and it breaks my heart that I never got to thank him. I owe a lot to the Dutt family.”

Super Dancer Chapter 4 will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Usha Mehta Biopic Geared Up By Ketan Mehta Unfazed By Dharma Productions Developing A Similar Story



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube