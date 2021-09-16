Advertisement

The grand finale of the first-ever Bigg Boss OTT will be held on Saturday, September 18. While fans are excited to see who among the remaining five – Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat, will lift the trophy, we spoke to Muskan Jattana. And she shared her honest views about the show with us.

While interacting exclusively with Koimoi, Moose got candid about Karan Johar and him being a biased host. Scroll below to know all she had to say about the filmmaker.

On being asked her views of Karan Johar as a host and whether or not she finds him biased, Muskan Jattana replied in the affirmative. The evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I also think he’s biased. I think he should have asked more people for their opinions – rather than (say) ki tum bolte hi nahi. Because I don’t think har baat interrupt karke boli jaa sakti hai. Neha aur Shamita ko puchna was getting a bit repetitive and predictable. Aur woh dono ne bhi aisi bahot cheeze kahi hai joh nahi kehni chahiye thi and nobody (pulled them up).”

Muskan Jattana, further talking about the Bigg Boss OTT host, said, “Mere ko pata bhi nahi chala, mere bare main baat hui. Mere ko ghar ke andaar kisine bataya bhi nahi itni badi baate. Aur Karan Johar kya kya baate nikal nikal ke he would say on weekends ka vaar, so why not those things is my question. So I think he is biased.”

During the same conversation, we also asked Muskan Jattana if she would like to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant. To this, she replied, “I think if Pratik and Nishant are there then I’ll love to be there, if they’re not there then it depends, then I’ll have t think about it. But agar who dono waha hai toh I want to see them again.”

Check out Muskan Jattana’s interview here:

