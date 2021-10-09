Advertisement

There’s good news coming in for all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans and they wouldn’t have guessed it in their wildest dreams. In a new interview, Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Sodhi on the show, revealed the possibility of him coming back again and also spoke about how he left the show in the first place.

Singh was the original Sodhi on TMKOC and have left it in 2020 and ever since then, two actors have stepped in his shoes.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ETimes, Gurucharan Singh who played Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opened up on quitting the show and said, “Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don’t want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until Covid-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team.”

Gurucharan Singh also revealed that it was he who suggested the two actors for TMKOC’s Sodhi to the cast after his exit.

Talking about the replacement, Singh said, “I had met the one who replaced me before (Laad Singh) and told him that he should do it well as he has got a very plum assignment. I remember meeting him in a Gurdwara in Mumbai (Andheri, Four Bungalows). The other Sodhi (Balwinder Singh Suri) was in a way recommended by me; he used to work in our show in the Creative team and I suggested that he will do it aptly. Frankly, I haven’t seen much of the second one to give you an assessment. But I think there are several people who still want me back.”

Prior to his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there were rumours that he had to leave it because of untimely payments and talking about it, Gurucharan Singh said, “Hum pyaar mohabbat se aage badhna pasand karna chahte hain (I want to move forward with love and respect.). There are some other reasons I don’t want to talk about.”

When asked about the possibility of him returning to the show, the TMKOC actor said, “God knows, I don’t know. Agar rab ki marzi hogi toh (If God wishes) I will return. But nothing as such for now. Last time too, I hadn’t expected or planned, it just happened.”

Are you excited to see Gurucharan Singh back in TMKOC? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Avinesh Rekhi Talks About Losing 13 Kilos For Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: “I Was On A One-Meal-A-Day Diet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube