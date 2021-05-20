Undoubtedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular and successful Indian sitcom ever. To date, the show is managing well numbers, but speaking of the quality, many fans are quite vocal about the degraded content. It’s totally understandable that running a weekly show isn’t easy, but there have been instances where the makers had the option of taking a better decision.

Without wasting any time, let’s take a look at the major changes that impacted the show:

Replacing Gurucharan Singh with Laad Singh Maan and Balwinder Singh Suri

Replacing Gurucharan Singh backfired a big time for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In 2013, he was first replaced by Laad Singh Maan. After the outrage of fans on social media, Gurucharan was brought back to play Sodhi. After his return, there was a huge spike in ratings and fans too were happy. But last year, yet again he got replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri. Despite being in the show for almost a year, Balwinder still hasn’t made his space amongst viewers.

Hammering of Bawri’s character

Initially, Monika Bhadoriya’s Bawri impressed the audience with some funny moments. But then, the makers killed the character by giving too much importance to it. Some of Bawri’s storylines looked unfunny and even fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah didn’t like it.

Too much stress of Popatlal’s marriage

Popatlal’s marriage still is a funny topic in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that evokes laughter. But putting out storylines one after another, merely focussing on his marriage, has bored the hell out of viewers. The storylines revolving around Kary and Koyal were the most loved by fans. Post that, everything failed to strike a chord.

Replacing Neha Mehta with Sunayana Fozdar

So, let’s be honest here. Neha Mehta still has a fan following for her stint as Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her replacement in the form of Sunayana Fozdar was one of the biggest shocks to the viewers. No one was able to digest the fact that someone else is sharing the screen with Shailesh Lodha. Yes, Sunanaya has definitely settled herself in the show, but people still express they would love to see Neha’s return.

