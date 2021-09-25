Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy shows in India. Since its first episode aired back in 2008, everyone became a fan within a short span of time. One of the characters, Roshan Singh Sodhi played by Gurucharan Singh was loved by many for his funny and romantic nature. However, the actor recently shared that he was in debt before landing the role in the comedy show.

The actor bid adieu to Asit Kumarr Modi‘s comedy show last year that stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha and many more. Actor Balvinder Singh Sodhi was roped in as a replacement of Singh’s characters.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh recently revealed his tragic past story when he was in total debt. The actor said he moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai as people were after him for the money. He arrived in the city with a hope to find work and to his surprise; he landed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah within 6 months.

The show changed his life forever and he credits the daily soap for his fame. However, Gurucharan Singh decided to quit the show in 2013 due to creative differences with the producer but was brought back a year later in public demand.

In 2020, the actor finally said goodbye to the show. Although he never gave the real reason behind quitting the serial, he never joined other cast members when the shoot resumed post COVID lockdown last year. This time he was replaced by Dil To Pagal Hai star Balwinder Singh Suri, who is currently playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Before the actor was part of Dilip Joshi starrer show, Singh used to work as a pharmacist and he had never intended to join the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh was shown as a happy go lucky guy in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, along with being alcoholic and romantic, but in real life, he’s pure vegetarian and a non-drinker.

