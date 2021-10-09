Advertisement

After premiering last week, Bigg Boss 15 is all set for its first Weekend Ka Vaar that will air tonight. The first promo of the same is in and it sees host Salman Khan blasting the contestants, especially Pratik Sehajpal, for his behaviour in Week 1. The promo also shows glimpses of some fun Salman has with the ‘gorillas’ on stage.

For the unversed, in yesterday’s BB15 episode, Pratik in his aggression broke the bathroom latch to get back at the Junglewasis for taking his stuff. Unfortunately, when he broke this Bigg Boss property (another in this week), co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was bathing. While the others present gave him a piece of their mind, Salman Khan hasn’t held back either.

As per the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo shared on Instagram page biggboss15_.khabri, Salman Khan has schooled Pratik Sehajpal for his inconsiderate actions. The Bigg Boss 15 host calls Pratik a fool while questioning him if the game is above everything, even above mother-sister.

In the Bigg Boss 15 promo, we hear Salman Khan question Pratik Sehajpal, “Agar meri maa, meri behen bathroom mein hoti tabbhi mai yeh karta kya? Game ke liye?? Game is above mother and sister??” He added, “Vidhi chahti toh aapki dhajiya udadeti. Agar meri behan hoti toh main aapki maa *****”

The promo also sees people in gorilla suits making their way to the BB15 stage where they interact and ‘get married’ before seeking Salman Khan’s blessings. But fans will be in for a treat as one of the gorillas reveal who they are. On unmasking, it is none other than former BB contestant Rakhi Sawant. Is Bigg Boss keeping his promise and making Rakhi a part of all seasons henceforth? Or it was just for episode makers have roped her in – like in Bigg Boss OTT?

Check out the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo here:

