Advertisement

Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant never fails to amuse the masses. Her antics and her bizarre statements always went viral and made headlines. Her hatred towards former adult star Sunny Leone is common knowledge now. But did you know she once wanted to become an adult star? Scroll down to know more.

The former Bigg Boss contestant left behind no chance to verbally attack an ex-adult film actress. She mocked her profession, looks, Bollywood career, and much more. She even accused her of ruining the country’s youth and expressed her disappointment when the Jism 2 actress was treated like a goddess even when she wears minimal or no clothes.

Advertisement

Back when Sunny Leone was getting support from the film fraternity after she had to sit through a derogatory interview with a senior journalist, Aamir Khan expressed his wish to work with her. This didn’t go down well with Rakhi Sawant.

The Bollywood item girl in an event shared her thoughts on Aamir’s willingness to work with Sunny. As per Times Of India report, she sarcastically said, “Aamir Khan Sunny Leone ko..?? Suno ek aur ek good news hai mere pass aaj – Rakhi Sawant bahut jaldi p*rn star banne jaane wali hai. I want to become a p*ornstar.”

That’s not it. In another event, where makers of Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 released a song featuring Sunny Leone titled, ‘Hor Nachna’, Rakhi Sawant made another snarky reference to the actress during the media interaction. She said she would never go to Sunny’s level to compete with her.

Rakhi said, “I won’t become a porn star to compete with a p*rn star.” Her statement was in stark contrast to what she said previously.

What do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s bizarre statements? Let us know in the comments

Must Read: KBC 13: Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir Aapne GST Bhara Hai Na?”; Big B’s Reaction Is Hilarious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube